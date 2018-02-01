Attack on Titan 2 Preorder Bonuses Include a Lot of Clothes

Today, Koei Tecmo has unveiled some more information on the bonus content that will be available in the upcoming Attack on Titan 2. Players who preorder the game in its standard or Digital Deluxe editions will include a bonus pack of plain clothes costumes for Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Christa, Ymir, and will also receive six PlayStation avatars for Mikasa, Eren, Levi, Reiner, Christa, and Erwin.

Players who are interested in the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will be happy to find that it’s stacked with a bunch of goodies. Included in the edition is the full game as well as a pack of unique costumes that will be released on a weekly basis after the game’s release. Any player who purchases the game digitally within four weeks of the game’s launch will also receive a bonus pack of plan clothes costumes for Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi. Needless to say, all of the preorder bonuses for the game will leave players with plenty of chances to make their avatars more fashionable.

For the first time, players will be able to create their own custom Scout in the game, putting them squarely into the action of Attack on Titan 2. Players will be able to utilize the various abilities found in the game to make sure they’re able to take out the Titans. For a bit more on that, make sure to check out below:

Players will be able to create their own custom Scout in Attack on Titan 2, an all-new addition to the series, offering a fresh perspective on the events of both seasons of the worldwide anime hit, Attack on Titan. With enhanced Titan movements, Scouts will have to strategically use a plethora of new abilities in order to survive; from evade-style attacks like the hook drive ability, to long-rage sneak attacks – carefully strategised with the help of the new monocular tool! Additional RPG elements have been implemented into Attack on Titan 2’s Town Life segments; allowing players to build relationships with their favourite characters from the Attack on Titan universe to gain a deeper understanding of their comrades.

Attack on Titan 2 is set to launch on March 20, 2018.