Latest Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer Reveals More of the Story

With Kingdom Come: Deliverance set to launch in just a month, Warhorse Studios has released another trailer for the game, giving us a brief look at the politics and story that will be the central focal points of the upcoming RPG.

Aside from the brief look at the story, the trailer also continues to tease players with more clips of gameplay, including some more looks at how combat will work in the game. With just 12 days left until Kingdom Come launches, players thankfully won’t have to wait very long until they get to experience it on their own.

For more on the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance, make sure to check out below:

About Kingdom Come: Deliverance: Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia! Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks

Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you. Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is slated to launch on February 13, 2018.