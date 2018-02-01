Meet the Team Behind Crossing Souls in New Video

Developers Fourattic and Devolver Digital have released a new video on the retro-themed adventure game Crossing Souls that gives players a chance to go behind-the-scenes and explore the development team behind the game before it launches on February 13, 2018. It’s a rather long video, but well worth the watch to get a glimpse behind what it takes to create a game like Crossing Souls.

For those unaware, the upcoming action-adventure game takes players back to the 80s and centers on the story of a group of friends who have the summer of their lives as they uncover a mysterious artifact that allows them to peer into another world of sorts. The kids are soon whisked away on an adventure that throws them into the dark world of secret government conspiracies and more.

For more on Crossing Souls, make sure to check out below:

Crossing Souls takes us all back to the good old days of 1986 in California and tells the incredible story of a group of friends who will have the summer of their lives after uncovering a mysterious artifact with powers they don’t fully understand, but will change their fate forever. These remarkable kids will defy the laws of nature to interact between two planes of reality: life and death. When their curiosity triggers a series of unexpected events, their adventure will lead them away from home and everything they know into dark, secret governmental conspiracies – including secrets involving a mysterious U.S. Army general with his own nefarious plans.

Crossing Souls is set to launch on February 13, 2018.