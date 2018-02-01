First Long Trailer for Fate/Extella Link Published

After a number of short commercial teasers, Marvelous has finally published the first long promotion trailer for Fate/Extella Link. In this trailer, we are able to watch the gameplay footages in more detail. There is also a short glimpse of the new Online Versus mode, which seems to consist of 4-on-4 team battles.

Just like the previous game The Umbral Star, Fate/Extella Link is a high-speed hack-and-slash action game that pits the player against a multitude of enemies, which is similar to Dynasty Warriors games. Link improves from its predecessor by having better graphics and adding more new playable Servants.

As of this trailer, four out of the ten newly added Servants have been known: Rider Francis Drake from Fate/Extra, Rider Astolfo from Fate/Apocrypha, Lancer Scathach from Fate/Grand Order, and a brand-new Servant, Saber Charlemagne, who will also be the protagonist of the new story in this game. All sixteen Servants from The Umbral Star are also confirmed returning, so Link will have a grand total of 26 playable Servants.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English localization has not been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]