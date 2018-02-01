Latest PlayStation 4 Pro TV Spot Brings Us to the Opera

Despite only being a few weeks into the new year, 2018 has been kind to gamers. From titles like Monster Hunter: World to Celeste, there’s a lot of new games for players of all kinds to experience. To celebrate that, Sony has decided to release a brand new TV spot for the PlayStation 4 Pro, and it’s not the most conventional of commercials.

As you can tell from the musical trailer above, throughout the opera track, we’re treated to a variety of clips from games that highlight some of what the PlayStation 4 Pro is made to do, like offering dynamic 4K rendering, offering a super-smooth frame rate, and increasing the visual details of games. While it’s not as cinematic as some other PlayStation trailers have been, it’s still one that will more than likely get stuck in peoples heads.

In case you already have a PlayStation 4 Pro and are looking for something to play on it, make sure to check out our review of Monster Hunter: World:

Those multiplayer quirks are overcome quickly, though, and I enjoyed my time the most when I was playing with friends. It should be noted that the monsters get considerably more difficult in multiplayer, but it really makes the hunts feel like a team effort when completing them. It all results in a really satisfying gameplay loop of gaining different types of armor, collecting specific drops, and learning your weapons. There’s always something more to do in Monster Hunter: World. This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Monster Hunter: World is available now.