MixedBag and Adventure Productions Partner to Bring Point & Click Games to PS4

MixedBag and Adventure Productions, two independent publishing and distribution companies based out of Italy, have announced today that they have reached an agreement to bring new point and click adventure games on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year. After the success that the console version of Thimbleweed Park received, the idea of bringing new point and click games to both consoles was discussed, and now both publishers have decided to tackle the challenge.

“I’ve always been a big fan of point and click adventures, and the idea of working with Adventure Productions to bring two of the best italian adventure games on Sony and Nintendo platforms is really exciting for us.”, said Mauro Fanelli, founder and CEO of MixedBag. The first two titles to be released on consoles as part of the agreement will be The Wardrobe, and Detective Gallo. For more information on both of those games, check out below:

The Wardrobe, developed by C.I.N.I.C. Games and released on Steam in February 2017, tells the deeds of the cynical Skinny, a skeleton committed to saving the soul of his best friend in a world populated by surreal characters and tons of pop culture references from the ’90s and 2000s. Detective Gallo, developed by Footprints and scheduled for release this Spring, narrates the investigations of the feathered private investigator Gallo and his silent assistant cactus, dealing with a bloody case of multiple plant homicide.