New Ni no Kuni II Video Walks You Through its Many Systems

While Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was delayed until March 23, 2018 that doesn’t mean we’re not getting new information. Bandai Namco just released an interesting new video showing off the game’s many different gameplay mechanics, and how players will be able to use them. The nearly three minute video is a great look at what you can expect from the role-playing game.

Check out the newly released Ni no Kuni II trailer below:

If you want even more information on Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, you can always check our E3 preview:

Every so often a truly unique gem rises above the rest of the games, and some of these titles are strong enough to shine long far beyond their release year. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is one such game, having landed as our RPG of the year in 2013 in spite of it being an English port of the Japanese version that released in 2011. That’s right, it was that good. Ni no Kuni meshes stunning Studio Ghibli style art with some of the best JRPG mechanics to create one of the few games that I was ever sad to get a Platinum on, just because the adventure had come to an end. The announcement of Ni no Kuni 2 has me back on the edge of my seat and E3 2017 finally gave me a chance to go hands-on with it, if only for a brief period. Once again, Level 5 is blurring the line between interactivity and animation. Headed by an all-star development team straight from Studio Ghibli, and the same team that made the first game, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is in good hands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.