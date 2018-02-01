2D Scrolling Brawler Raging Justice Coming to PS4 This Year

The folks over at MakinGames – founded by former Rare developer Nic Makin – have officially announced that their 2D scrolling brawler Raging Justice will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One later this year. The game, which is a modern take on the classic 2D scrolling brawlers that dominated the previous gaming generation, has an announcement trailer as well, which you can check out below.

Much like other classic beat-em-up games, the premise of Raging Justice is simple: crime and corruption is rampant in the city, and it’s up to a team of hard-hitting, justice seeking mavericks to clean up the streets. There’s no word yet on when the game will be releasing for consoles, but fans that are excited for it should expect it to release sometime this year.

For more on the upcoming Raging Justice, check out below:

Key Features: Bone Crunching Combat: Rain down maximum brutality on merciless criminals in savage side scrolling combat! Battle your way through adrenaline fuelled 2D carnage with unmistakeable classic fighting! Arrest Warrants: Choose between playing by the book, dazing and arresting your foes to gain health and complete level challenges, or take the law into your own hands, arm yourself and deliver a devastating style of justice. With hordes of brutes surrounding you, will you be a good cop or a bad cop? Be warned, actions have consequences… Weapons: Unleash absolute destruction by gearing up with an insane variety of weapons! Smash through a bar fight with a stool, hack and slash through alleys with a knife or mow down mobs in a lawnmower! Justice has never felt so sweet. Local Co-op: Take on the criminal world alone or enlist a partner, to aide you in some co-op carnage! All out annihilation is ensured as you unleash the rage within…just make sure your targets clear, or you may fall victim to the anarchy of friendly fire! Global Leader Board: Forget good cop/bad cop, remove your shades and set your sights on becoming the best cop! As the tensions rises, so does your score. Do you have what it takes to be awesome?

Raging Justice will release sometime in 2018.