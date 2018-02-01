Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Set for October, View New Screenshots

Rockstar Games announced the official Red Dead Redemption 2 release date today. The highly anticipated title will come out on October 26, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The studio apologized for the delay, but said the game requires “a little extra time for polish.”

Here’s what Rockstar had to say on their official site:

We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish. We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.

Check out the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally set to release in Fall 2017, but was delayed into Spring 2018 (and now October 2018). This is the first game Rockstar has built from the ground up for the latest generation of consoles, and they explained that they needed some extra time is needed to deliver what fans are expecting from the upcoming open-world title. Here’s what they said when they made the delay:

This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans. We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26, 2018 it will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Rockstar Games]