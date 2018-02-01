Song of Memories Coming to North America Later This Year

PQube has announced today that one of Japan’s most standout visual novels, Song of Memories, will be coming to North American and European PlayStation 4 consoles sometime later this year. The game, which tasks players with finding your soulmate in a musical love story, has been out in Japan since April 2017, but Western fans won’t have to worry about importing the game in order to fight for their love.

Taking place in Japan, Song of Memories has players not only fighting to keep their soulmate, but also fighting for the entire world, as an apocalyptic virus begins sweeping across the world, threatening everything you hold dear. In the game. players will be able to romance six girls, reshaping the story around your chosen true love, with multiple endings available for each girl.

For more information on Song of Memories, make sure to check out below:

A cast bursting with life – Forget static visual novel conversations: Fully animated characters move and react to one another’s lines, all voiced by the original Japanese cast across more than 40 hours of audio. A deep, dark secret to uncover – Don’t be fooled by the colourful exterior: Song Of Memories is a tale of love in the early days of a monster apocalypse! Can you discover the truth and save the love of your life? An adventure that defies expectations – Song Of Memories combines all the best parts of visual novels with rhythm-action and light role-playing systems to offer surprises at every turn. Complex, branching storylines – Your decisions affect what happens! Keep track of every single twist and turn with the storyline tracker, which lets you revisit choices and explore different outcomes. A musical masterpiece – Discover an incredible, original soundtrack that fills more than four audio CDs, and harness those tunes yourself in an intense rhythm-action battle system.

Song of Memories will release in North America sometime in 2018.