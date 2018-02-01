The Sims 4 is Getting Romantic Garden Stuff

Things are about to get romantic in The Sims 4. Well, you know, more romantic than usual (I’ve always dreamt of becoming trapped in a house while some mysterious force sets it ablaze). Electronic Arts announced that The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff pack will release on February 9, 2018.

Check out The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff trailer below:

Here’s how EA describes the new The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff pack:

The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff Pack has a mixture of flowery flora and marble furnishings that enable you to build new styles of parks, or to revitalize your home’s yard. Do you prefer a manicured lawn with trimmed rose bushes and flowers entwined around a wooden trellis? Perhaps instead you want to create your own Victorian inspired botanical gardens, replete with spitting lion fountains and stately Doric columns? All of these items and more empower you to create lush landscapes for romantic moments like dates, proposals, and weddings – or simply to enjoy a lovely afternoon outdoors. Your Sims can make use of a new Fountain of Gluteus Maximus which serves as far more than a pretty backdrop. Sims can sit along the fountain’s edge and cuddle, even flicking water on each other in a lighthearted show of affection. When feeling especially whimsical they can climb inside to play around, or take it a step further and engage in a spirited bout of splashing with a friend. If feeling particularly mischievous, Sims can go as far as adding soap to the fountain and enjoy watching the water churn into a froth of bubbles.

Players can start getting romantic when The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff pack releases on February 9, 2018.

[Source: EA]