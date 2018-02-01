Learn What it Means to Take a Life in Vampyr

Life is Strange developer DONTNOD kicked off the third episode of their webseries today that takes a deeper look into their next game – Vampyr. The third video focuses on the creative process that goes into making death impactful. Find out what it means to take a life in the upcoming action game.

In case you don’t have time to watch, here’s an overview from publisher Focus Home Interactive:

DONTNOD reveals how integral each districts citizens are, both in terms of gameplay and narrative. Players will need to gain XP for Jonathan Reid to evolve new powers and grow stronger, but the most lucrative way to earn this is not through quests or defeating enemies in battle. Instead, the most effective way to get stronger is by killing and feeding on the various citizens living within the game’s four districts. Players are able to increase the XP from each citizen, by curing their illnesses and gaining more insight into their lives and emotions – but the price can be immense. As explained by Stéphane Beauverger, Vampyr’s narrative director, players will hear the dying thoughts of every citizen they choose to sacrifice. This gives a bittersweet poignancy to every death, as DONTNOD wants players to not consider these citizens as nameless blood bags. In addition, each dead citizen will erode the status of the district they belonged to, with too many resulting in the population evacuating districts and causing them to be overrun by Skals and worse.

Check out the new “Human After All” Vampyr trailer below:

For even more on the latest game from DONTNOD, check out our Vampyr preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the upcoming title:

While you can level up by earning experience points as you complete investigations and other quests, the most experience can be gained by sucking the blood of innocent people. There are four endings to the game, one of which can only be viewed if you go through the game without killing anybody. As you meet the inhabitants of London, you will get to know them, and their reasons for why they may want something from you. Purity of blood also plays a factor in how much experience you could potentially gain from someone: a caring elderly woman, for instance, had very pure blood, and thus a large XP reward if you chose to drain her blood – but then her death will cause a rippling effect throughout the district. Vampyr looks like a promising new take on the world of vampires. In an industry over-saturated with zombies, this other form of the undead is a refreshing change of pace. Knowing that the game includes multiple endings will also entice gamers to change up their play style in an effort to view them all.

Vampyr is set to release in 2018.