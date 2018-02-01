Watch 20 Minutes of Hunt: Showdown Gameplay

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown impressed at E3 2017 when its monster hunting first-person shooter had its gameplay debut. The game has changed a lot since it was originally planned to be a Darksiders successor, and now a new batch of video has come out of the game’s current alpha on PC. It’s a great look at what players will do in the shooter.

Watch 20 minutes of Hunt: Showdown gameplay below:

For more on the game, check out this really interesting developer diary that Crytek previously ut out:

Here’s how Crytek introduced the video:

Though our Hunters would have known little about the technology of moving pictures—motion picture cameras were first invented in 1890, if the historians can be believed—let us stay, for a time, in the year 2017, where we can watch Hunt: Showdown developers discuss the past, the present, and the future of the upcoming PvPvE monster hunter on which they currently toil. It is on the first page of that history that our dev diary begins, at a time when Hunt: Showdown was called Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age and was being developed in Austin, Texas. Level Design Director Chris Auty, Audio Director Florian Füsslin, Creative Director Magnus Larbrant, Junior Producer Richard Miller, Producer Fatih Özbayram, Lead Artist Marcel Schaika, and Lead Designer Dennis Schwarz explore the game’s development history, the decision-making process that led to its change of direction, and the kind of strategies that will keep a player alive, once they are given a chance to face the monsters of the swamps.

Hunt: Showdown is currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: YouTube via AllGamesDelta]