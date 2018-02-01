Watch the Shadow of the Colossus Story Trailer

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake releases next week, and Sony is continuing to hype up the visually impressive title. The latest video for the game goes into the game’s memorable story. It’s a great look at the highly regarded remake.

Check out the Shadow of the Colossus story trailer below:

For even more on the impressive remake, check out our Shadow of the Colossus PS4 review. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the PlayStation 4 exclusive:

As for exactly what the PS4 can offer, Shadow of the Colossus gets quite the boost on the PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro offers two modes that can either boost the resolution to 4K or the framerate to 60 fps, allowing everyone the choice depending on which they find the more important technical spec. I don’t have one myself, so I was unable to review it in its full glory, but even the standard PS4 makes this game look absolutely incredible. There’s certainly a feeling of missing out without a PS4 Pro on hand to get the full experience, but Bluepoint did such a great job that I was still more than awe inspired playing it on my old standard PS4. Nostalgia is a fickle thing. Memories are often tinted and we play them up to be better than they actually were, and Bluepoint tapped into nostalgia and memory to bring us the Shadow of the Colossus that we remember. Whether you’re climbing a colossus for the first time, or revisiting an old friend a decade later, the legacy lives on. Shadow of the Colossus is even more amazing today than it was when it first released, and earns itself a spot as a must-own for anyone with a PS4. I’ve never been as enamored with this game as I am in 2018. Bluepoint Games has successfully honored the original while completely making it their own, a balancing act that only the most devoted of fans could pull off. It’s awe inspiring. It’s colossal. It’s the perfect remake. It’s Shadow of the Colossus exactly as I remember it, yet it’s Shadow of the Colossus like it’s never been before.