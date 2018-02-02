Call of Duty WWII Update Fixes Ranked Play XP Issues

Sledgehammer Games deployed a new hotfix and Call of Duty WWII update early this morning. It deals with a number of bugs, including a nasty one where Ranked Play experience wasn’t being properly awarded. It also fixes an issue in the Zombie mode that dealt with “Wüstling pathing.” Finally, it also has some multiplayer fixes in the Demolition gameplay mode (concerining bomb sites and the user interface).

Check out the full Call of Duty WWII update patch notes below:

Fixed issue with Ranked Play XP not awarding properly

Fixed issue in Zombies with Wüstling pathing

Fixed issue where Demolition Bomb Sites appear too close to each other

Fixed UI issue in Demolition where match timer was not pausing when the bomb was planted

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.