Check Out the FIFA 18 Goals of the Month

Electronic Arts just put out the fifth FIFA 18 Goals of the Month video showcasing some of the best digital football players. The goals that are shown off during the three minute video are downright impressive, so any fan will want to give it a watch. Players can submit their own goal videos (as long as they’re confident in their skills) over at the official website. FIFA 18 released last year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the latest FIFA 18 Goals of the Month:

For more on the latest yearly installment from Electronic Arts, check out our FIFA 18 review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about this year’s excellent release:

It’s not just a bulk of content that makes FIFA 18 great, as it also nails a bunch of small things that add up to a greater experience. For example, the top-notch commentary helps underscore the importance of the on-field action, and everything from the core gameplay to the presentation is shining with polish. So much thought has gone into every aspect, and it really shows while playing. FIFA 18 is an incredible football game that has something to offer every gamer. There’s a very human and relatable story to be found in Alex Hunter’s latest chapter, and those who just want polished gameplay will find just that in its many different modes. In addition, anyone who is a fan of the beautiful game will want to check out this year’s installment.

FIFA 18 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.