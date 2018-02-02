Atlus Releases New Trailer for Persona 5: Dancing Star Night and Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night

Atlus has released a brand new trailer for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night that features President Tanaka, a recurring character in the series.

In the trailer (above), Tanaka introduces the PlayStation 4 Persona Dancing’ All-Star Triple Pack, as well as the PlayStation Vita Persona Dancing’ Deluxe Twin Plus editions of the upcoming rhythm games. Both editions of the game come packed with tons of goodies for fans to enjoy, and you can get a good glimpse of them in the trailer, so make sure to check it out if you’re excited about the games.

For more on the rhythm game that’s included in Persona 5: Dancing Star Night, check out our Persona 4: Dancing All Night review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Cameron Teague had to say about the Vita version:

Aside from the music, Persona 4: Dancing All Night also looks great. The character models are all extremely well done and detailed, and the environments are colorful and exciting. It is really a perfect looking game for the Vita and it looks just as good when you hook it up through the PlayStation TV. The biggest gripe however I found with the environments is that sometimes they were too colorful and full of life, making it hard at times to time your notes, which are a light yellow color. As someone who isn’t the biggest fan of rhythm games, I was a bit timid when I first installed the game for review. However, my fears were quickly removed by one of the most intoxicating soundtracks around and possibly one of the greatest cast of characters assembled. Sure, the story wasn’t the best I have seen in a P4 universe, but it was still intriguing enough to push things along at a smooth pace. The gameplay is where things really shined however, as this game is just fun to play, and that’s what you want in a rhythm game. Fans of the series or not, Persona 4: Dancing All Night has all the right moves.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will launch on May 24, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]