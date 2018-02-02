New Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Trailer Shows off Some Gameplay

It’s been some time since we’ve heard from the folks behind the upcoming Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, but yesterday, Big Deez Productions released a new trailer for the upcoming fighter, and while it doesn’t feature a lot of in-game footage, it does get us ready for some of the Shaq-fueled mayhem we’ll be experiencing when the game launches.

In the trailer (above), we’re taken through history for a moment, as the video opens with some footage from the original 1994 Shaq Fu. The video quickly reminds fans that the 1994 brawler wasn’t too good, but promises fans that Shaq has returned to settle the score before we’re treated to a colorful few moments of new gameplay. For folks who played NBA Playgrounds, the general aesthetic might seem familiar, as both games look familiar in world and character design. While a new trailer is nice, we’ll have to wait for more information before we can deduce anything else.

For a brief description on the upcoming game, check out below:

Shaq Fu is back and better than ever! Settle the score of ’94 in a fast-paced, dynamic beat-’em-up game, combining modern and classic approaches to the genre. The player takes control of Shaquille O’Neal, voiced by none other than Shaq Fu himself, and takes on the hordes of Hell and Hollywood. Fight dozens of different enemies, learn new moves and travel to unique locations around the world. As you proceed through new levels, face powerful bosses and defeat them!

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn currently has no release information, but stay tuned for any updates.