EA Sports UFC 3 Out Today, Watch the Launch Trailer

As of today, EA Sports UFC 3 is now out in the wild. It’s the latest mixed martial arts game from Electronic Arts, and it allows players to go through a fighter’s career in the quest to become the greatest of all time. There’s also Snoop Dogg. More games could use Snoop Dogg.

Check out the EA Sports UFC 3 launch trailer below:

For even more on the game, check out our EA Sports UFC 3 review. I found it to be the best playing mixed martial arts game to date, but was disappointed by the lack of modes:

Other than Snoop Dogg, though, none of the other modes really stand out in a bad or good way. Rather, they just sort of exist and are totally adequate while offering little in terms of unique gameplay. It’s really too bad that EA didn’t attempt to flesh out its mode offerings more, as it still feels lacking compared to THQ’s UFC 3. They should be leveraging the UFC’s history better by allowing players to relive rivalries or at least give them the opportunity to fight in a ring rather than a cage (look, I really miss Pride). Besides dealing with computer-controlled submission attempts, I largely feel that EA Sports UFC 3 is the best playing mixed martial arts game to date. That’s why it was so disappointing to find out that so few of the modes managed to capture my interest. Perhaps it’s more of a statement on the current over-saturation of the UFC, but there’s not a ton of appeal of going into the exhibition mode and seeing meaningless fights play out anymore. I need something more than that, and I don’t feel like either Ultimate Team or the career mode provide it. It’s in the weird position of being a game that I like playing, but one that I’m not drawn to at all. But hey, at least there’s Snoop Dogg.

EA Sports UFC 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.