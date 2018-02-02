Far Cry 5 Season Pass Detailed, Will Include Far Cry 3 Single-Player

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced the content for the Far Cry 5 Season Pass, which will aim to provide content following the March 27 launch of the action first-person shooter. Along with all of the downloadable content that will be included, the Season Pass for the game will also allow give players access to the single-player content from Far Cry 3 a full four weeks before it launches as a standalone purchase.

Far Cry 3 extras aside, the Season Pass for Far Cry 5 looks to be an ambitious one for Ubisoft in terms of where it takes players. The season pass will transport players to three unique locations, including:

Dead Living Zombies: Players will face hordes of zombies across multiple b-movie scenarios

Lost on Mars: Players will leave Earth behind to go toe-to-claws with Martian arachnids

Needless to say, going back in time, fighting zombies, and literally leaving the planet is all relatively new ground for the Far Cry series, but with the way Ubisoft has handled the series in the past, players should still be excited. For more information on the upcoming season pass, check out below:

Additionally, all Far Cry 5 Season Pass owners playing on consoles will receive the single-player content from another critically-acclaimed Far Cry series entry with Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition, which will be available to season pass holders four weeks prior to launching as a standalone purchase in summer 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Far Cry 3® Classic Edition will let fans and newcomers to the series revisit Rook Island and encounter one of the franchise’s most notorious villains Vaas, who is brought to life by Michael Mando. As Jason Brody, players must explore the tropical island to find and save his friends, who are being held captive. PC players who purchase the season pass or Far Cry 5 Gold Edition will receive the full version of Far Cry® 3.

Far Cry 5 is slated to launch on March 27, 2018.