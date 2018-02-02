A New Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Character Has Been Revealed

More information about the upcoming Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet was released this week, including more of the story, as well as some other character profiles. According to the information (via Siliconera), a new character named Basalt Joe, as well as a new Gun & Sword weapon type which Kirito used in the anime have been revealed.

Some information about the characters in the game was also revealed, and while you can check out the full list over at Siliconera, you can find out the details for Basalt Joe below:

A GGO high rank player who challenges the protagonist multiple times for their ArFA-sys. He’s a courageous person who’s popular in his squadron. While he persistently will hound somebody until he finally wins, he shows good sportsmanship with the results of a match.

For more information on the upcoming game, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming action RPG:

Features: • Welcome to the World of Guns: Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced, with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara. • Unreal Visuals: Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4. • Friend or Foe: Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles. • Realistic and Heroic Gun Play: plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully Designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create.