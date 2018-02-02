PlayStation 4 Closes in on PlayStation 3, Hits 76 Million Units Sold

Though the PlayStation 3 has more than likely sold some extra units since the last time the system was prominent, the last time we heard anything about the console, Sony listed its lifetime sales figures at 80 million units. No matter what the number is now, it seems as if the PlayStation 4 will easily surpass that figure, as Sony revealed during its latest earnings report that PS4 console sales have now hit 76.5 million.

Between October and December 2017, Sony reported that a ridiculous 9 million PlayStation 4 consoles were sold, and with Sony reporting that the console had just hit 73.6 million units sold on December 31, 2017, it shouldn’t take too long for the PlayStation 4 to catch up to its predecessor. While it will mark one of the best selling consoles in quite some time, the Sony console would still have a way to go if it wanted to reach the massive heights that the PlayStation 2 did, which, as of March 2012, had sold approximately 155 million units worldwide.

In case you missed it, in the same earnings report, Sony revealed that PlayStation Plus numbers were doing very well:

When it comes to PlayStation Plus, Yoshida acknowledged in the call that the service now has a whooping 31.5 million paid subscribers as of December 31, 2017. That number, along with the 41% increase on PlayStation Network sales year-on-year, have helped the company exceed 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) for the first time in the business’ history. Needless to say, it’s been a great year for Sony, and with a ton of highly anticipated titles on the horizon, they don’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.

[Source: Siliconera]