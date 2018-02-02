Focus Home Interactive Working on Space Hulk: Tactics Game for PS4

Focus Home Interactive has announced that they will be taking on another fan favorite from the Warhammer 40,000 universe when they bring the turn-based tactical game Space Hulk: Tactics to PlayStaiton 4, Xbox One, and PC. Aiming to bring a unique twist to the classic gameplay of the board game, Space Hulk: Tactics will task players with battling through two different narrative-driven campaigns.

In Space Hulk: Tactics, players will be able to choose between two different factions, including a squad of Terminator Space Marines and, for the first time in a Space Hulk game, players will be able to take control of the Genestealers, a deadly alien race. Space Hulk: Tactics is based on the rules of the popular board game, only given a fresh new spin in the form of a unique card system that will offer players more ways to customize your squad before a match.

For more information on Space Hulk: Tactics, check out below:

Space Hulk: Tactics is based on the rules of the popular board game, given a fresh new spin in the form of the unique Card system. Cards give more ways to customize your squad before a match, and allow you to turn the tides of battle with abilities that trigger game-changing effects when used at the right moment. Test your skills against other players in the expansive online competitive multiplayer, letting you command a swarm of Genestealers or a custom squad of different unit types from one of four Space Marine Chapters – the Blood Angels, the Space Wolves, the Ultramarines, and the Dark Angels. Multiplayer modes and tools offer a rich and deep online experience, and include an intuitive map creation tool, which gives players everything they need to create original maps with custom objective, and share them with other players to play either online or against the AI, all from within the game!

Space Hulk: Tactics will release sometime in 2018.