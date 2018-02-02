Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe is a Permadeath Infused Beat ‘Em Up, Coming This Month

Singapore-based studio Secret Base has announced that Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this month on February 27. The game, a “permadeath multiplayer horror beat ’em up,” pays tribute and parodies to the horror games and films of past generations, and will cost $8.99 at launch.

While arcade beat ‘em ups may not be the most frightful thing in the world, Streets of Red aims to change that. Players will have to use in-game money for upgrades or continues, and running out of quarters in the game means that if you die, your save goes with you. It’s certainly an interesting way to challenge players and does harken back to a time when your quarters were the only safe thing you had.

For more on Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe, make sure to check out below:

About In Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe, the only thing scarier than being eaten alive is running out of quarters! It’s a permadeath multiplayer horror beat’em up that bestows players with the skills of retro gaming heroes in a fight against a legion of undead monstrosities. By paying tribute and playing parody to the great horror games and films that came before it, Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe balances lighthearted comedy against tension so thick that you could cut through it with a knife, axe, or even a chainsaw! The chills, thrills, bills, and opportunity to learn new skills here won’t stop until every street runs red with blood! Are you up for the challenge of an anti-lifetime? Gameplay If a video game wants to generate real horror for its players, it first has to give them something to care about. Arcade beat ’em ups once had a natural advantage over their console cousins in that regard. After all, in-game deaths mean a lot more when your real life quarters are on the line. Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe takes that brand of old school tension and transports it to consoles in 2018 with an arcade-style currency system, tribute-parodies to classic horror and video game characters, and an ever-evolving level structure that makes every run a new experience. Key Features Simple Super Smash Bros.-style controls make for easy to learn but hard to master action!

Dynamically evolving difficulty adjusts to the number of players in game!

Parodies of characters from Stranger Things, Rick and Morty, Attack on Titan, and many more!

Use in-game money for upgrades or continues. Run out of quarters and your save game dies with you!

Six unique playable characters and over thirteen bosses, some so big that they barely fit on screen!

Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe will launch on February 27, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]