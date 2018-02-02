New Gundam Breaker Will Have Gundam AGE-II Magnum From Gundam Build Divers

Bandai Namco has just announced a new additional Gunpla mobile suit to the mecha brawler game New Gundam Breaker. Gundam AGE-II Magnum from Gundam Build Divers will be newly added to this game.

If you haven’t heard about this show before, that’s because Sunrise has today just announced the newest anime show in the long-running Gundam series, titled Gundam Build Divers. This new show is similar to the previous title Gundam Build Fighters, but the difference is that Build Divers takes place in the Gunpla Battle Nexus Online network game that lets people use personified Diver avatars to spectate and compete in matches.

The Gundam AGE-II Magnum is the choice mech of Kyoya Kujo, the current reigning champion of the Gunpla Force Tournament and considered as the strongest Diver by many people. You can currently see it in action in the Gundam Build Divers Prologue episode that has just been published on YouTube.

In addition to the above news, Bandai Namco has also announced that New Gundam Breaker will have a new stage map based on the real-life Gunpla shop The Gundam Base Tokyo. This game is currently under development using Unreal Engine 4 and will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 worldwide in 2018.

[Source: Bandai Namco]