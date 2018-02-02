Capcom has announced that they’re working on a new Street Fighter V update. Version 1.18 of the game will fix a number of current issues with the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, which wound up adding a few bugs to the game (as most overhauls do). A number of characters are impacted including Akuma, Menta, Ibuki, Laura, and more.

Check out the full list of upcoming Street Fighter V update 1.18 bug fixes below:

We have confirmed the following battle-related bugs in the Ver. 03.002 update that was released on January 17, 2018.

The bugs will be fixed in the next update.

■Akuma

◇Bug Content

When performing the V-Skill Rakan against Ken’s Shinryuken, Akuma had a tendency to move backwards upon performing the Rakan Gokyaku.

◇Fix Content

Fixed the movement value for Rakan Gokyaku, eliminating the phenomenon.

■Menat

◇Bug Content

The active frames for each of her normal throws without the crystal ball were 2F.

◇Fix Content

Fixed so that the active frames for each of her normal throws is 3F, the same as with the crystal ball.

■Urien, Ibuki

◇Bug Content

When activating their V-Triggers Aegis Reflector and Rokushaku Horokudama against an opponent who is getting hit, one extra hit was added to the combo scaling count.

◇Fix Content

Fixed so that the combo scaling count for Aegis Reflector and Rokushaku Horokudama on activation is the same as before.

■Urien

◇Bug Content

With his V-Skill Metallic Aura active, during the forward dash attack movement of Tyrant Blaze, upon absorbing an enemy attack with the armor property Urien would gain complete invincibility for the remaining duration of the move.

◇Fix Content

Fixed so that Urien will not lose his hurtboxes upon taking a hit against the armor of Tyrant Blaze with Metallic Aura active.

■Abigail

◇Bug Content

Abigail could cancel the first hit of Abigail Punch (each strength) into V-Trigger.

◇Fix Content

Fixed so that Abigail cannot cancel into V-trigger from the first hit of Abigail Punch.

■Abigail

◇Bug Content

During the forward movement of the max-charge Metro Crash, Abigail gained an unintended number of armor hits.

◇Fix Content

Fixed so that Abigail will have two hits of armor during the forward-movement attack portion of max-charge Metro Crash.

■Laura

◇Bug Content

When performing Shock Dance from a normal move cancel, the proper combo scaling was not applied.

◇Fix Content

Fixed to apply the proper V-Trigger activation combo scaling when Shock Dance is activated from a normal move cancel.

We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused, and ask for your patience until the next update, in which these issues will be fixed.