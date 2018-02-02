Yakuza 6 Delayed Until April, Demo Coming Later This Month

SEGA announced today that Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will no longer be releasing in March. Instead, the action game has been moved to April 17, 2017. The publisher also revealed that a Yakuza 6 demo will release on February 27, and players will be able to use their save data from that in the final release.

Check out the full Yakuza 6 delay announcement below:

An important update on Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life pic.twitter.com/8MILlBPI4x — Yakuza Game (@yakuzagame) February 2, 2018

For more on the upcoming title, check out our Yakuza 6 import review. Here’s what I had to say about the action game:

Thankfully, the new characters are all very likable, and the mystery of who fathered Haruka’s child is a fun one to figure out. Heck, it even comes with some life lessons to use protection! Much like how the story is more focused than previous entries, so are the locations. While Yakuza 5 had many new locations to explore, the entire game only takes place in the already explored grounds of Kamurocho and Hiroshima. Both areas are filled with quests and interesting things to do, though, so while it’s a slight step backwards in scale, not much is lost. While it’s slightly disappointing to see so many members of Yakuza‘s great ensemble cast take a back seat in Yakuza 6: Song of Life, it ultimately works since this is Kiryu’s story. As such, the final chapters of his story are a much more focused and grounded story than ever before. That’s not to say that things don’t occasionally get ridiculous, but it reminds me more of Yakuza 3 in both its scope and heart. Overall, it’s a story of personal growth, and one that allows Kiryu to say his goodbyes.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is set to release in North America and Europe on April 17, 2018.