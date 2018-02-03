God of War PS4 Pro Bundle Spotted on Bulgarian Retailer’s Website

Bulgarian retailer Ozone published an early listing on its website for a limited edition God of War PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. The listing was removed soon after it made rounds online but you can check out a screenshot above.

Sony hasn’t made an official announcement yet but we won’t be surprised if it does. God of War is a major PS4 exclusive and the company has been introducing limited edition PS4 Pro bundles for big titles so it would make sense for this one to be next in line for release.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

In other God of War news, Game Informer has published a new video interview with Creative Director Cory Barlog in which he answers some community questions. There isn’t much in the way of new information but Barlog has reiterated that the game’s world is bigger than the previous entries’, and that players will be able to explore. We’ve also learned that there are about 20-40 people on the development team that have worked on past God of War titles, and Barlog favors the idea of fresh talent working on any future installments. However, he says he’s still going to be around.

God of War releases on April 20, 2018.

