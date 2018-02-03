Lunar New Year Returns to Overwatch Next Week

Blizzard has announced that Overwatch‘s upcoming Lunar New Year event, Year of the Dog, will go live next week on Thursday, February 8.

The developer hasn’t shared any further details but you can expect more info in the coming days. In the meantime, check out the announcement clip below:

Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Dog! Lunar New Year returns February 8. pic.twitter.com/DCcUSF5Urm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 2, 2018

In a New Year’s developer update, Game Director Jeff Kaplan teased some “pretty significant content that players are going to be very happy about.” He also said that Year of the Dog will introduce changes based on feedback received during the previous event.

It’s safe to expect some event-themed skins and a new game mode, at the very least.

Still haven’t picked up Overwatch? Don’t forget to read our review. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Jowi Meli writes:

With accessibility to spare, a real commitment to diversity and an infectious sense of innocent fun, fun, Overwatch feels like an important game — the sort that can bridge boundaries in the oft-segmented gaming community. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that this may just be the project to revitalize lapsed or disheartened gamers’ interest in the medium, or the one to bring new players onboard the FPS wagon.

We’ll update our readers when we have more details about the upcoming event.