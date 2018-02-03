Horror Game The Peterson Case Announced for Consoles and PC

Quarter Circle Games has announced The Peterson Case – a first-person horror game set shortly after the 1947 Roswell UFO incident. Made in Unity, the game is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

You can check out a trailer above, which Quarter Circle says is representative of the actual gameplay experience.

The Peterson Case‘s official website offers the following description:

The Peterson Case is an exciting horror game which will keep you on the edge of your seat – Play as Detective Franklin Reinhardt as you explore a deserted house; unraveling the spine-tingling tale of what has happened to its missing residents. Set in 1947. In a location near the Roswell UFO incident. You will play as an experienced detective who has been called in to find information and clues about the mysteriously missing family. Franklin soon discovers that there is an unearthly presence within the house that is hot on his trail – but can he solve the crime before it is all too late? The Peterson Case strikes the perfect balance between atmospheric horror, suspenseful narrative, and engaging puzzles. Taking the player through a unique experience which is rare within the horror genre.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]