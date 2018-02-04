Ubisoft to Reflect Upon 10 Years of Assassin’s Creed at GDC 2018

Last November marked 10 years since Altair Ibn-La’Ahad kicked off the Assassin’s Creed adventure. The series became immensely popular and garnered a global fan base, prompting Ubisoft to opt for a yearly release schedule up until 2015. It’s safe to say that studio has had much to learn in the last decade, the lessons from which it now wants to share at GDC 2018.

Aimed at anyone who’s interested in the series’ history, the talk aims to cover the evolution of Assassin’s Creed. Details are as follows:

In his presentation, Ubisoft’s Jean Guesdon will share a thoughtful deconstruction of how the brand has evolved from AC1 to AC2 to an annualized brand, across different hardware generations, through offshoots, to cross-studio co-dev, tying in books and comics and film, and how it is now being refreshed with Assassin’s Creed Origins. Jean will answer questions such as: How did the Assassin’s Creed team solidify their identity and pillars in order to be able to evolve without losing sight of what Assassin’s Creed is? How did they move from a one story driven game to a global transmedia universe? How did they adapt the production pipeline? And, how do you find the right balance between tradition and novelty?

GDC 2018 takes place on March 19-23. As usual we’ll share all the important news and information (including award winners) from the event with our readers so stay tuned.

[Source: GDC via Gamasutra]