Atelier Lydie and Suelle Features ‘Moderate Amounts of Cleavage’

Atelier Lydie and Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings is set to release next month, and now the full ESRB rating is in the wild. Similar to past games in the role-playing game series, it’s been rated T for Teen. Some reason for the Teen rating are “revealing outfits that expose moderate amounts of cleavage,” and several characters using alcohol.

Check out the full Atelier Lydie and Suelle rating from the ESRB below:

This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of Lydie or Suelle, twin sisters who help their father run an alchemy shop in a fantasy kingdom. Players explore magical paintings to collect ingredients for alchemy, interact with various characters, and battle fantastical creatures (e.g., slime creatures, humanoid monsters) in turn-based combat. Players can select weapon attacks (e.g., swords, firearms, bows) and magic spells from a menu screen to defeat enemies. Some female creatures wear revealing outfits that expose moderate amounts of cleavage; the game also references some suggestive material in the dialogue (e.g., “They’ve got everything from special summer pin-up shots, to mature and introspective shots, to sexy offshoots!” and “Pervert! Damn, another old reflex!”). During the course of the game, several characters are depicted drunk, with red-flushed faces and slurred speech; dialogue also references characters’ intoxication (e.g., “A little vacation, a loose booze! This is the life, hic!” and “Mireille, you’re totally drunk, aren’t you. You’ve been drinking non-stop since we got here”).

Atelier Lydie and Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 21. A western release, which will replace Vita with Steam, has also been confirmed to release on March 27, 2018.

[Source: ESRB]