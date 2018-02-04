Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Players Will Receive Special Items in Metal Gear Survive

In addition to the Metal Gear Survive beta participation bonuses (Fox Hound nameplate, Metal Gear Rex head accessory, and a bandana), Konami has announced special in-game items for those who played Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Available for use in the upcoming title is a Diamond Dogs name plate, MGO3 name plate, an eyepatch accessory, and a Metal Gear Ray head accessory. You can preview all the items over on Konami’s blog.

Make note of the following information:

Condition You need to have agreed to the Terms of Use in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and started to play the game. How to confirm if the condition is met From the pause menu, if you can see the 9-digits Contact ID then you are all set to receive the items. How to get the items You receive the items by playing the release version of Metal Gear Survive using the same account you used to play Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. *Once downloaded the items will be sent to the supply box.

*The Supply Box is accessible at Base Camp after a certain point in the story.

Metal Gear Survive releases on February 20 in North America, February 21 in Japan, and February 22 in Europe for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.