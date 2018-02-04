PSA: Sony Emailing 20% Off Coupons to Some North American Users

PlayStation users in North America have reported that they’re receiving 20% off PS Store coupons from Sony yet again. The screenshot below was shared by The PlayStation Brahs but others online have also confirmed receiving a code.

As noted in the image, the coupon expires on Monday, February 12, 11.59 PM PT so check your emails now and avail the offer while you still can.

Not sure what to get? Here are just some of the latest PlayStation Store deals (make sure to check out the original article for full details):

7 Days to Die – $14.99 Action Pack – $0.99 Detention Squad – $0.99 The Walking Dead Skin Pack 2 – $0.99

Absolver – $17.99

Alchemic Jousts – $4.49

Ancient Amuletor – $9.99

Akiba’s Beat – $15.99 ($19.99)

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed – $14.99 ($17.99)

Always Sometimes Monsters – $4.99

Black & White Bushido – $6.49

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $29.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $40.49

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle – $76.99

Cannon Brawl – $5.99

Chess Ultra – $7.79

Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $2.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided A Criminal Past – $1.79 Assault Pack – $.74 Season Pass – $4.49 System Rift – $1.79 Tactical Pack – $.74

Disc Jam – $8.99

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year – $19.99

EA Sports NHL 18 – $17.99 Young Stars Deluxe – $49.99 Young Stars – $23.99

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $4.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 Icon – $49.99 Ronaldo – $39,99

Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star – $27.99 ($31.99)

Fallout 4 -$20.09 GOTY Edition – $35.99 Automatron – $5.99 Contraptions Workshop – $2.99 Far Harbor – $14.99 Nuka-World – $11.99 Season Pass – $24.99 Vault-Tec Workshop – $2.99 Wasteland Workshop – $2.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $19.99

Homefront: The Revolution – $8.99 Expansion Pass – $7.49 Freedom Fighter – $9.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $11.89

Madden NFL 18 GOAT Super Bowl Edition – $17.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $29.99 Avenging Army Costume Pack – $5.99 Black Panther – $3.99 Black Widow – $3.99 Character Pass – $20.99 Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack – $8.39 Deluxe – $44.99 Monster Hunter – $3.99 Mystic Masters Costume Pass – $5.99 Premium Costume Pass – $20.99 Sigma – $3.99 Stone Seekers Costume Pack – $8.39 Venom – $3.99 Winter Soldier – $3.99 World Warriors Costume Pack – $5.99

MotoGP 17 – $24.99

NBA Live 18 – $7.49

Need for Speed Payback – $29.99 Deluxe – $39.99

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel – $11.99 ($14.99)

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos – $14.99 ($17.99)

The Pure Bundle – $39.99

Pure Pool – $9.99

Redout: Lightspeed Edition – $26.79

Samurai Shodown V Special – $8.99

Senran Kagura Estival Versus – $27.99 ($31.99)

Skyforge Season Pass Season 3 – $39.99 Revenant Collector’s Edition Season Pass – $20.99

Space Hulk – $20.99

Space Hulk: Ascension – $24.49

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim – $13.99

The Escapists 2 -$15.99

The Sims 4 – $29.99 Bundle – $29.99 City Living – $23.99 Deluxe Party Edition – $35.99 Vampires – $11.99 Vintage Glamour Stuff – $5.99

Tiny Trax – $9.99

Tricky Towers – $4.49

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – $7.99 ($9.99)

Tumblestone – $7.49

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch – $25.99

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – $7.99

White Noise 2 – $7.49

If none of these interest you, then check back in a couple of days when the next set of deals go live.

Those who haven’t received a code need not worry. Sony sends out discount codes quite often so you might get lucky next time!

[Source: The PlayStation Brahs via N4G]