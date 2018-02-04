Report: Crash Bandicoot to Return in 2019, Activision Has a Five Year Plan For the Series

It seems that the popularity of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy will bear wumpa fruit for fans that want more Crash. According to GB eye, a licensed merchandising company in Europe, we could see another Crash Bandicoot game before 2020. Max Arguile, the licensing manager for GB eye, has gone on record in the Spring 2018 issue of the “Licensing Source Book Europe” to reveal that a Crash Bandicoot game is planned for 2019.

On page 97 of the Licensing Source Book, Arguile says that due to the N.Sane Trilogy’s “huge success at retail with no marketing spend,” we’ll see it come to Switch and PC this year. He adds, “There will be another game in 2019. Activision have a five year plan for this and GB eye is delighted to be fully on board for all products.” Based on Arguile’s comments, it looks like Crash is headed multiplatform again, but mention of the Xbox One is notably absent.

It’s exciting news for anyone that hoped the success of the N.Sane Trilogy would bring about a revival of the Bandicoot and classic gaming platforming titles. The suggestion of a five year plan indicates that not only are we likely to get a new Crash Bandicoot game in 2019, but that Activision has intentions to release additional games beyond that.

It’s not clear from this quote what exactly “another game” means though. Will 2019 bring a brand new and wholly original Crash Bandicoot game, or has the team at Vicarious Visions been hard at work with a remake of something like Crash Team Racing or Crash Bash? I’m highly doubtful any of the post-2000 Crash games are being remade, as this is where review scores started slipping and most people’s nostalgia for the series ends, but there’s a love and demand for the racing game in particular.

Personally I wouldn’t mind seeing Crash Team Racing get a modern remake (the PS4 could use some really fun cart racing games), but I’d also love to see what the team at Vicarious Visions could do when allowed to develop an entirely original Crash game. It’s likely we’ll hear a lot more about the series later this year.

[Source: Issuu; Via: Push Square]