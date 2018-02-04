Shadow of the Colossus Remake Trophies Are Different From PS3 Version

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release in just two days, and now the trophy list is available. That means players can find out what they have to do to get the Platinum prize for the game. Interestingly, the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trophies differ from the PlayStation 3 port. That means it won’t be a purely identical grind for players to get the Platinum trophy once again.

Check out the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trophies below:

Platinum The Horned Boy

Acquired All Trophies Gold Speed King

Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set

Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set Intrepid Mortal

Max Out Wander's Health and Stamina Bars

Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars Speed Demon

Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 s

Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 s Grounded Scaler

Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over

Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over Resist the Wrist

Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wrist guard Silver Reach the Gate

Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands

Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands

Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once

Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once

Complete the Game on any Difficulty

Complete the Game on any Difficulty

Use Dormin’s Breath Attack

Use Dormin's Breath Attack

Pray at All Shrines

Pray at All Shrines

Perform All Stunts With Agro

Perform All Stunts With Agro

Taste the Poisoned Fruit Bronze Sword of Her Majesty

Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword

Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword Paint the Target

Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point

Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point Fruit of the Land

Eat a Piece of Fruit

Eat a Piece of Fruit Skilled Warrior

Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab

Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab The Past that Defines Thee

Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode

Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode Five-Lined Skink

Collect a Silver Lizard Tail

Collect a Silver Lizard Tail Animals of the Land

Interact with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and Turtle

Interact with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and Turtle Boon of the Nomad

Find Barrel in Hidden Cave

Find Barrel in Hidden Cave Trick Arrow Skills

Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow

Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow Valley of the Wanderer

Defeat the 1st Colossus

Defeat the 1st Colossus The Mammoth

Defeat the 2nd Colossus

Defeat the 2nd Colossus Wake the Knight

Defeat the 3rd Colossus

Defeat the 3rd Colossus Land of the Gravestones

Defeat the 4th Colossus

Defeat the 4th Colossus Riding the Wind

Defeat the 5th Colossus

Defeat the 5th Colossus Tomb of the Giant

Defeat the 6th Colossus

Defeat the 6th Colossus Waves of Lightning

Defeat the 7th Colossus

Defeat the 7th Colossus Scaler of the Colosseum

Defeat the 8th Colossus

Defeat the 8th Colossus Lurker of the Cave

Defeat the 9th Colossus

Defeat the 9th Colossus Mystery in the Sand

Defeat the 10th Colossus

Defeat the 10th Colossus Guardian and the Pit

Defeat the 11th Colossus

Defeat the 11th Colossus Thunder of the Lake

Defeat the 12th Colossus

Defeat the 12th Colossus Signs amidst the Storm

Defeat the 13th Colossus

Defeat the 13th Colossus Shield of the Colossus

Defeat the 14th Colossus

Defeat the 14th Colossus Valley of the Fallen

Defeat the 15th Colossus

Defeat the 15th Colossus Last of the Colossus

Defeat the 16th Colossus

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release on February 6, 2018.

