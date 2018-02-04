Shadow of the Colossus Remake Trophies Are Different From PS3 Version
The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release in just two days, and now the trophy list is available. That means players can find out what they have to do to get the Platinum prize for the game. Interestingly, the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trophies differ from the PlayStation 3 port. That means it won’t be a purely identical grind for players to get the Platinum trophy once again.
Check out the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trophies below:
Platinum
- The Horned Boy
Acquired All Trophies
Gold
- Speed King
Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set
- Intrepid Mortal
Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars
- Speed Demon
Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 s
- Grounded Scaler
Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over
- Resist the Wrist
Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wrist guard
Silver
- Reach the Gate
Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands
- Last Man Standing
Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once
- Bearer of the Curse
Complete the Game on any Difficulty
- Dormin’s Rage
Use Dormin’s Breath Attack
- Seeking Salvation
Pray at All Shrines
- Trick Rider
Perform All Stunts With Agro
- Fruit of the Garden
Taste the Poisoned Fruit
Bronze
- Sword of Her Majesty
Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword
- Paint the Target
Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point
- Fruit of the Land
Eat a Piece of Fruit
- Skilled Warrior
Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab
- The Past that Defines Thee
Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode
- Five-Lined Skink
Collect a Silver Lizard Tail
- Animals of the Land
Interact with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and Turtle
- Boon of the Nomad
Find Barrel in Hidden Cave
- Trick Arrow Skills
Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow
- Valley of the Wanderer
Defeat the 1st Colossus
- The Mammoth
Defeat the 2nd Colossus
- Wake the Knight
Defeat the 3rd Colossus
- Land of the Gravestones
Defeat the 4th Colossus
- Riding the Wind
Defeat the 5th Colossus
- Tomb of the Giant
Defeat the 6th Colossus
- Waves of Lightning
Defeat the 7th Colossus
- Scaler of the Colosseum
Defeat the 8th Colossus
- Lurker of the Cave
Defeat the 9th Colossus
- Mystery in the Sand
Defeat the 10th Colossus
- Guardian and the Pit
Defeat the 11th Colossus
- Thunder of the Lake
Defeat the 12th Colossus
- Signs amidst the Storm
Defeat the 13th Colossus
- Shield of the Colossus
Defeat the 14th Colossus
- Valley of the Fallen
Defeat the 15th Colossus
- Last of the Colossus
Defeat the 16th Colossus
The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release on February 6, 2018.
[Source: PSN Profiles]