Shadow of the Colossus Remake Trophies Are Different From PS3 Version

February 4, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Trophies

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release in just two days, and now the trophy list is available. That means players can find out what they have to do to get the Platinum prize for the game. Interestingly, the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trophies differ from the PlayStation 3 port. That means it won’t be a purely identical grind for players to get the Platinum trophy once again.

Check out the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trophies below:

Platinum

  • The Horned Boy
    Acquired All Trophies

Gold

  • Speed King
    Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set
  • Intrepid Mortal
    Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars
  • Speed Demon
    Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 s
  • Grounded Scaler
    Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over
  • Resist the Wrist
    Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wrist guard

Silver

  • Reach the Gate
    Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands
  • Last Man Standing
    Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once
  • Bearer of the Curse
    Complete the Game on any Difficulty
  • Dormin’s Rage
    Use Dormin’s Breath Attack
  • Seeking Salvation
    Pray at All Shrines
  • Trick Rider
    Perform All Stunts With Agro
  • Fruit of the Garden
    Taste the Poisoned Fruit

Bronze

  • Sword of Her Majesty
    Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword
  • Paint the Target
    Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point
  • Fruit of the Land
    Eat a Piece of Fruit
  • Skilled Warrior
    Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab
  • The Past that Defines Thee
    Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode
  • Five-Lined Skink
    Collect a Silver Lizard Tail
  • Animals of the Land
    Interact with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and Turtle
  • Boon of the Nomad
    Find Barrel in Hidden Cave
  • Trick Arrow Skills
    Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow
  • Valley of the Wanderer
    Defeat the 1st Colossus
  • The Mammoth
    Defeat the 2nd Colossus
  • Wake the Knight
    Defeat the 3rd Colossus
  • Land of the Gravestones
    Defeat the 4th Colossus
  • Riding the Wind
    Defeat the 5th Colossus
  • Tomb of the Giant
    Defeat the 6th Colossus
  • Waves of Lightning
    Defeat the 7th Colossus
  • Scaler of the Colosseum
    Defeat the 8th Colossus
  • Lurker of the Cave
    Defeat the 9th Colossus
  • Mystery in the Sand
    Defeat the 10th Colossus
  • Guardian and the Pit
    Defeat the 11th Colossus
  • Thunder of the Lake
    Defeat the 12th Colossus
  • Signs amidst the Storm
    Defeat the 13th Colossus
  • Shield of the Colossus
    Defeat the 14th Colossus
  • Valley of the Fallen
    Defeat the 15th Colossus
  • Last of the Colossus
    Defeat the 16th Colossus

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release on February 6, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

