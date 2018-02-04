Watch Eight Minutes of Border Break PS4 Gameplay

SEGA’s popular arcade mech fighting game Border Break is set to release on PlayStation 4 later this year, and now we’ve got a good look at how the PlayStation 4 version will play. The video is a beginner’s guide for the currently ongoing open beta, and shows off all of the different mechanics. Players don’t need PlayStation Plus to participate in the beta.

Check out over eight minutes of Border Break PS4 gameplay below:

Here’s more on SEGA’s upcoming free-to-play title:

Border Break on the PS4 will be an easily accessible free-to-play title which can be played anytime as it doesn’t have any stamina limitations, although it does still have some other forms of microtransactions. It also has a single-player Story Mode that will delve further into the game’s world settings, featuring characters like the protagonist Haty (voiced by Reina Ueda), her operator Mikoto (voiced by Rie Takahashi), and the rival Marnagal (voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi). Players can also have Beginner Matches to train with AI, Casual Matches for non-ranked PvP matches, and Ranked Matches that will determine placings in the leaderboard. The PlayStation 4 version of Border Break will be released in Japan sometime in 2018, although Famitsu caught the series producer Seiji “Ushiman” Aoki saying “around the time it gets hot,” implying that it may be out in Summer. However, this game is not only available digitally with F2P, as SEGA is also planning a physical release that will have some exclusive bonuses. The famous composer Hiroyuki Sawano is also contributing a song for the game’s opening theme, which is Amazing Trees by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Tielle.

Border Break is set to launch on PlayStation 4 later in 2018.