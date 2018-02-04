YouTube Warns of Consequences for Content Creators Who Engage in ‘Egregious’ Behavior

Despite rivalry from Twitch, YouTube remains a popular platform for video game content creators and streamers. The aftermath of the recent spate of controversies has spared no one, resulting in a lot of channels losing revenue.

In a recent blog post, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki has acknowledged the negative impact of the actions of a few on the larger community, and has promised to take action against those who engage in “egregious” behavior. We’re told that the company is currently working on establishing policies that will come with consequences for those who cause “significant harm” to the community.

“While these instances are rare, they can damage the reputation and revenue of your fellow creators, so we want to make sure we have policies in place that allow us to respond appropriately,” explained Wojcicki.

YouTube is seeking expert opinion, community feedback, and advice from third parties to help shape its emerging policies. Wojcicki shared the following examples:

On issues of hate speech we work with the Anti-Defamation League in the U.S. and on issues of self-harm, we work with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. These third-parties have been essential in helping us refine our policies and we will continue to work with them throughout 2018.

If you’ve been affected by the recent controversies involving YouTube then let us know what you think of the aforementioned proposal.

[Source: YouTube]