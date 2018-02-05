Lovecraftian Horror Game Conarium in Development for PS4, Coming in 2018

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Zoetrope Interactive have announced today that their Lovecraftian horror game Conarium is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with plans to release the game sometime in 2018. The game, which has been out for PC for some time now, hasn’t had much information about a console release for about a year, but due to the success of the PC version, it seems that Zoetrope Interactive is ready to commit.

Conarium is a game that’s strongly influenced by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, specifically his novella At the Mountains of Madness, though the game is set after the novella. Players will assume the role of Frank Gilman, a scientist who went on an Antarctic expedition to challenge what many consider to be the normal “absolute” limits of nature. In Lovecraftian fashion, what he finds will likely be disturbing.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out below:

You, as Frank Gilman, open your eyes inside a room filled with strange, pulsating noises. Patterns of lights executing a Danse Macabre on the walls is presented by a queer device on the table. Having recalled nothing other than that you’re in Upuaut, an Antarctic base located near Antarctica, you find the place deserted and have a distinct feeling of something being terribly wrong. Somehow knowing that your memories cannot guide you enforces a strange feeling of vulnerability, a familiar yet alien sensation of being a part of a peculiar whole… Soon you will discover that having used the device during the expedition, you have died but then returned subtly changed, speaking of strange memories and of strange places. You have lost something important or gained something sinister…

Conarium is currently set to launch sometime in 2018.