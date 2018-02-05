Risk of Rain Developer’s New Game, Deadbolt, Releasing Later This Month

Hopoo Games – makers of Risk of Rain – have announced today that their second game, the stealth-action hybrid Deadbolt, will be releasing later this month on February 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

According to Duncan Drummond (via the PlayStation Blog), one of the co-founders of Hopoo Games, Deadbolt takes place somewhere between life and death. Players will take on the role of the reaper, someone tasked with one mission: killing all undead. Armed with an impressive arsenal and skillset to take the fight to the undead horde, the reaper will only have to worry about not getting shot, as players will die if they’re hit even once.

For more information on the upcoming Deadbolt, check out below:

Deadbolt is an extremely challenging stealth-action hybrid taking place somewhere between life and death. You play as the reaper, tasked with a singular mission: to kill all undead. While the reaper has an impressive arsenal and skillset to kill the undead, he has one vulnerability — he dies in one shot… leaving you with no room for error. Each mission is designed to be completed in many different ways and support diverse playstyles. Want to go in loud? Blast through the buildings with your flashbang and shotgun. However, if stealth is your thing, suppressed weapons may be your new best friend. Completing missions will earn you souls that can be used to unlock weapons from Charon’s arsenal tailored to your specific playstyle, such as Crossbows, Scythes, or a Semi-Auto Shotgun.

Deadbolt will release on February 20, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]