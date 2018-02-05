Compile Heart has today made an announcement that their newest RPG title for PlayStation 4, Death end re;Quest, is getting delayed from March 1 to April 12. Although they didn’t specify a clear reason why the game is delayed, Compile Heart will be releasing the above swimsuit costumes as free DLC regardless of the status of the game’s pre-order campaign as an apology.

Regarding Death end re;Quest which was originally planned to be released on March 1, 2018, we have made a decision to change the release date to April 12, 2018, due to certain circumstances.

As an apology for this change in release date, the Swimsuit Costume DLC, which was originally planned as the S rank reward for the pre-order campaign, will be given for free.

We deeply apologize to not only customers who have been looking forward to this game’s release but also to related companies for the huge inconveniences caused by this, and we hope you will continue to support us with unchanged patronages.