UK Sales Chart: Monster Hunter World Impresses Once Again

February 5, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

dissidia final fantasy nt sales

The UK sales chart is particularly interesting this week as there were several big releases. Both EA Sports UFC 3 and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launched, but only one game could take the top spot. It wound up not being a new release, as Monster Hunter: World took the top spot for the second week in a row.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending February 3, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

  1. Monster Hunter: World
  2. EA Sports UFC 3
  3. Call of Duty: WWII
  4. FIFA 18
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
  10. The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild
  11. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  12. Gran Turismo Sport
  13. Rocket League: Collectors Edition
  14. Just Dance 2018
  15. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  16. Forza Horizon 3
  17. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  18. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  19. WWE 2K18
  20. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege

For more on the best-seller, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:

This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.

