UK Sales Chart: Monster Hunter World Impresses Once Again

The UK sales chart is particularly interesting this week as there were several big releases. Both EA Sports UFC 3 and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launched, but only one game could take the top spot. It wound up not being a new release, as Monster Hunter: World took the top spot for the second week in a row.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending February 3, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Monster Hunter: World EA Sports UFC 3 Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball FighterZ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Dissidia Final Fantasy NT The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Gran Turismo Sport Rocket League: Collectors Edition Just Dance 2018 Assassin’s Creed Origins Forza Horizon 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy WWE 2K18 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege

For more on the best-seller, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:

This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

