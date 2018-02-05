UK Sales Chart: Monster Hunter World Impresses Once Again
The UK sales chart is particularly interesting this week as there were several big releases. Both EA Sports UFC 3 and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launched, but only one game could take the top spot. It wound up not being a new release, as Monster Hunter: World took the top spot for the second week in a row.
Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending February 3, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:
- Monster Hunter: World
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Call of Duty: WWII
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Rocket League: Collectors Edition
- Just Dance 2018
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- WWE 2K18
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege
For more on the best-seller, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:
This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.
Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.