Find Out How Extinction Earns its Mature Rating

Iron Galaxy's Extinction is set to release on April 10, 2018, and the action game has players attempting to save humanity from giant enemies. The game's ESRB rating just went live, and it certainly earns its M-rating.

This is an action role-playing game in which players control a warrior (Aviil) as he attempts to save humanity from extinction by killing giant ogres and their minions. From a third-person perspective, players use swords to attack and kill ogres in melee-style combat; large blood-splatter effects occur when enemies are hit. Players must also climb and kill giant ogres by cutting off their limbs and eventually decapitating them. Dismemberment and decapitation are accompanied by large sprays of blood. Some animated cutscenes also depict violence: ogres smashing villagers with clubs; a bloodied man impaled by a large piece of wood; a character hitting an ogre in the head with a pickaxe.

When Extinction launches April 10, 2018 there’ll be several different preorder bonuses. Here’s how they breakdown:

Preorders for the game are now live, and players have a pretty wide choice when it comes to where to buy the game. Players who preorder any version of the game from the following stores will receive the corresponding DLC: Best Buy – “Short Fuse” trial: Get rewarded when you complete unique objectives in this bonus trial.

trial: Get rewarded when you complete unique objectives in this bonus trial. GameStop – Two exclusive trials titled “Last Legs” and “Heads, You Win” : Work against the clock as you hone your ogre-slaying skills.

and : Work against the clock as you hone your ogre-slaying skills. PlayStation Store – “Double Trouble” trial: Save humanity before it’s too late in this bonus trial that will test every aspect of your strength, speed, and skill.

trial: Save humanity before it’s too late in this bonus trial that will test every aspect of your strength, speed, and skill. Microsoft Store – “Brightsteel City” trial: This bonus trial will challenge even the most skillful Sentinel.

Extinction releases April 10, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: ESRB]