Check Out This Gigantic Final Fantasy XIV Ice Sculpture

Though winter is almost over, it’s never a bad time to take a look at some awesome ice sculptures, and that’s exactly what Square Enix has for us today. During the recent Sapporo Snow Festival, a giant ice sculpture of Nidhogg, a giant dragon that’s featured in Final Fantasy XIV, was unveiled, and it looks almost as menacing as the actual creature does in the game.

Not only does the snow/ice sculpture actually look menacing, but it also has an entire light show to go along with it. In the video above, you can check out the dragon lightning up with various colors before giant flames erupt from around it.

As far as Final Fantasy XIV goes, the game just recently got a huge patch that introduced a ton of new content into the game, including:

New Raid Dungeon – The next arc in the Omega raid series, Omega: Sigmascape arrives to test the Warrior of Light's limits even further. With familiar faces from FINAL FANTASY V being summoned up previously, today's trailer shows Sigmascape populated with features very reminiscent of FINAL FANTASY VI…

New Trial – Meet one of The Four Lords, Byakko, in this challenging new Trial kicking off a fresh series of side quests.

New Dungeons – Two new high-level Dungeons: Hells' Lid and The Fractal Continuum (Hard).

New Beast Tribe Quests – The Vira, one of the tribes of snake-like Ananta, have long supported the efforts of the Resistance by sending warriors to bolster their ranks. Now they turn to the Warrior of Light for help.

Glamour Dressers – Convert clothing, weapons, and tools into glamours at inns, and combine these into a complete ensemble for convenient customisation of player outfits.

The Feast PvP Updates – Alongside a fresh ruleset and the addition of The Crystal Tower Training Grounds map, the new PvP Team System will allow groups of up to six to compete in ranked matches while communicating using a special group chat function.

A New Duty Recorder Feature – Analyse your raids from multiple viewpoints to improve tactics or relive your greatest battles with this new video playback feature.

Housing Updates – New wards and neighborhoods will be added to each of the four residential areas.

New wards and neighborhoods will be added to each of the four residential areas. Updates to bard’s performance actions, additional inventory through the use of a new companion storage feature, new more powerful gear and more.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now.