Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Screenshots Show New Features & Kazama

The second half of the enhanced version of Hakuoki is coming to the west. Idea Factory previously announced that Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms will release for PlayStation Vita on March 13 in North America, and on March 16, 2018 in Europe. It’ll pick up where Kyoto Winds left off, and will finish Chizuru’s story. Now they’ve released a new batch of screenshots focusing on some new features and the bad boy, Chikage Kazama.

Here’s more info on both Kazama and the new features:

Unlike the other romanceable options in the game, Kazama is the only full-blooded Demon. The leader of one of Japan’s oldest Demon clans, he is aloof, cynical, and has nothing but disdain for humanity. He’s drawn to Chizuru because of her Demon blood, and through her begins to soften his views on humanity, but can their relationship last in the face of Japan’s changing landscape? New to Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms is the ability to alleviate characters’ pain by offering them blood while they’re in their Fury form. Your choices affect their Corruption and can mean the difference between a good ending and a bad ending!

Check out the new Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms screenshots below:

Here’s the official feature listing of the game (which will have PlayStation TV support):

12 Charming Bachelors – Start by choosing from one of 12 handsome bachelors and fall in love with Japanese history’s most famous warriors.

Multiple Endings, One True Love – Explore the gorgeous world of Hakuoki through narrative choices that unlock branching storylines and up to 30 different endings.

Beautiful History Comes Alive – The dramatic romance, friendship, and betrayal unfolds on your screen through fluid animation, vibrant art, and detailed CGs.

For more on the first half of the story, check out my Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say:

My one major beef with Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds is that the story just sort of ends before it really gets going. For those that read through the story previously, this version ends after the fourth chapter comes to a close. That means there isn’t any proper conclusion, things barely get steamy with the love interests, and there are way more questions than answers when the credits start rolling. If you’ve got money to spend, and don’t mind waiting for any sort of conclusion, then Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds is the best way to experience the first half of Idea Factory’s visual novel. The new scenes help to flesh out the existing stories, and the additional characters help make a familiar story feel new again. It’s a shame that all the hard work gets marred by splitting the story into two games, but it’s still a very enjoyable read.

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms releases for PlayStation Vita on March 13 in North America and March 16, 2018 in Europe.