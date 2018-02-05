PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trophies Reward You for Being a Virgin

February 5, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Warhorse Studios’ role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set to release in just a few days, and now we know a bit more about what to expect from the medieval title. The game’s trophy list is now out in the wild, and the path to the Platinum looks rather interesting. That said, one thing players won’t be doing on their way to the Platinum is getting busy, as there’s a trophy for going the entire game while being volcel.

Check out the full list of Kingdom Come: Deliverance trophies below:

Platinum

  • Platinum Trophy
    Collect all trophies

Gold

  • Completionist
    Complete all quests.
  • The End
    Complete the main story line.

Silver

  • Pilgrim
    Find all wayside shrines and conciliatory crosses.
  • Ranger
    Walk more than 50 Km.
  • Fighter
    Carry out 100 combos in combat.
  • Sniper
    Kill 50 enemies with headshots.
  • Merciful
    Don’t kill anyone during main quest line (except Runt).
  • McLovin
    Court Theresa.
  • Level Cap
    Reach maximum level.
  • Casanova
    Court Lady Stephanie.
  • Scrooge
    Hoard 5,000 Groschen.
  • Robber Baron
    Complete Robber Baron quest.
  • Thief
    Steal things with a total value of 30,000 Groschen.

Bronze

  • Talmberger
    Complete all Optional Objectives in Siege quest
  • Conqueror
    Conquer the enemy camp in Vranik.
  • Bastard
    Find out who your real father is.
  • Monk
    Become a monk.
  • Runt
    Kill Runt.
  • Firestarter
    Get jailed in Skalitz.
  • Buddy
    Save Lord Capon from the Cumans.
  • Sinner
    Get drunk with Father Godwin.
  • Plague Doctor
    Heal all the sick in Merhojed.
  • Judas
    Betray your friends in the Gallows Brothers quest.
  • Freud
    Find out about Erik’s past.
  • Master Huntsman
    Become the Talmberg Huntsman.
  • Spoilsport
    Sabotage all three executions.
  • Bad Trip
    Dance with the Devil.
  • Ginger
    Save Ginger from the bandits.
  • David Horak
    Collect 10,000 herbs.
  • Awakening
    Join Sir Radzig’s garrison.
  • Bard
    Level up Speech to maximum.
  • Insomniac
    Don’t sleep for two days and nights.
  • Fatso
    Be stuffed to bursting for two days.
  • Anorectic
    Starve for three days.
  • Bookworm
    Read twenty books.
  • Edward Kelly
    Brew fifteen types of potion
  • Stealth Killer
    Kill twenty enemies by stealth
  • Hunter
    Bag fifty game animals.
  • King Charming
    Be popular in every town and village.
  • Cavalier
    Save Theresa from the Cumans.
  • Serial Killer
    Kill 200 people.
  • Traveller
    Discover all locations on the map.
  • Knightrider
    Win the Talmberg horse race.
  • Haggler
    Save 2000 Groschen by haggling.
  • Convict
    Spend three days in prison.
  • Alcoholic
    Become addicted to alcohol.
  • Gambler
    Win 1,000 Groschen in the dice minigame.
  • Blacksmith’s Son
    Complete the first quest.
  • Virgin
    Stay celibate and complete the entire game as a virgin.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

