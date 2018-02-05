Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trophies Reward You for Being a Virgin

Warhorse Studios’ role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set to release in just a few days, and now we know a bit more about what to expect from the medieval title. The game’s trophy list is now out in the wild, and the path to the Platinum looks rather interesting. That said, one thing players won’t be doing on their way to the Platinum is getting busy, as there’s a trophy for going the entire game while being volcel.

Check out the full list of Kingdom Come: Deliverance trophies below:

Platinum Platinum Trophy

Collect all trophies Gold Completionist

Complete all quests.

Complete the main story line. Silver Pilgrim

Find all wayside shrines and conciliatory crosses.

Walk more than 50 Km.

Carry out 100 combos in combat.

Kill 50 enemies with headshots.

Don’t kill anyone during main quest line (except Runt).

Court Theresa.

Reach maximum level.

Court Lady Stephanie.

Hoard 5,000 Groschen.

Complete Robber Baron quest.

Steal things with a total value of 30,000 Groschen. Bronze Talmberger

Complete all Optional Objectives in Siege quest

Conquer the enemy camp in Vranik.

Find out who your real father is.

Become a monk.

Kill Runt.

Get jailed in Skalitz.

Save Lord Capon from the Cumans.

Get drunk with Father Godwin.

Heal all the sick in Merhojed.

Betray your friends in the Gallows Brothers quest.

Find out about Erik’s past.

Become the Talmberg Huntsman.

Sabotage all three executions.

Dance with the Devil.

Save Ginger from the bandits.

Collect 10,000 herbs.

Join Sir Radzig’s garrison.

Level up Speech to maximum.

Don’t sleep for two days and nights.

Be stuffed to bursting for two days.

Starve for three days.

Read twenty books.

Brew fifteen types of potion

Kill twenty enemies by stealth

Bag fifty game animals.

Be popular in every town and village.

Save Theresa from the Cumans.

Kill 200 people.

Discover all locations on the map.

Win the Talmberg horse race.

Save 2000 Groschen by haggling.

Spend three days in prison.

Become addicted to alcohol.

Win 1,000 Groschen in the dice minigame.

Complete the first quest.

Stay celibate and complete the entire game as a virgin.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSN Profiles]