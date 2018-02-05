Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trophies Reward You for Being a Virgin
Warhorse Studios’ role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set to release in just a few days, and now we know a bit more about what to expect from the medieval title. The game’s trophy list is now out in the wild, and the path to the Platinum looks rather interesting. That said, one thing players won’t be doing on their way to the Platinum is getting busy, as there’s a trophy for going the entire game while being volcel.
Check out the full list of Kingdom Come: Deliverance trophies below:
Platinum
- Platinum Trophy
Collect all trophies
Gold
- Completionist
Complete all quests.
- The End
Complete the main story line.
Silver
- Pilgrim
Find all wayside shrines and conciliatory crosses.
- Ranger
Walk more than 50 Km.
- Fighter
Carry out 100 combos in combat.
- Sniper
Kill 50 enemies with headshots.
- Merciful
Don’t kill anyone during main quest line (except Runt).
- McLovin
Court Theresa.
- Level Cap
Reach maximum level.
- Casanova
Court Lady Stephanie.
- Scrooge
Hoard 5,000 Groschen.
- Robber Baron
Complete Robber Baron quest.
- Thief
Steal things with a total value of 30,000 Groschen.
Bronze
- Talmberger
Complete all Optional Objectives in Siege quest
- Conqueror
Conquer the enemy camp in Vranik.
- Bastard
Find out who your real father is.
- Monk
Become a monk.
- Runt
Kill Runt.
- Firestarter
Get jailed in Skalitz.
- Buddy
Save Lord Capon from the Cumans.
- Sinner
Get drunk with Father Godwin.
- Plague Doctor
Heal all the sick in Merhojed.
- Judas
Betray your friends in the Gallows Brothers quest.
- Freud
Find out about Erik’s past.
- Master Huntsman
Become the Talmberg Huntsman.
- Spoilsport
Sabotage all three executions.
- Bad Trip
Dance with the Devil.
- Ginger
Save Ginger from the bandits.
- David Horak
Collect 10,000 herbs.
- Awakening
Join Sir Radzig’s garrison.
- Bard
Level up Speech to maximum.
- Insomniac
Don’t sleep for two days and nights.
- Fatso
Be stuffed to bursting for two days.
- Anorectic
Starve for three days.
- Bookworm
Read twenty books.
- Edward Kelly
Brew fifteen types of potion
- Stealth Killer
Kill twenty enemies by stealth
- Hunter
Bag fifty game animals.
- King Charming
Be popular in every town and village.
- Cavalier
Save Theresa from the Cumans.
- Serial Killer
Kill 200 people.
- Traveller
Discover all locations on the map.
- Knightrider
Win the Talmberg horse race.
- Haggler
Save 2000 Groschen by haggling.
- Convict
Spend three days in prison.
- Alcoholic
Become addicted to alcohol.
- Gambler
Win 1,000 Groschen in the dice minigame.
- Blacksmith’s Son
Complete the first quest.
- Virgin
Stay celibate and complete the entire game as a virgin.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
[Source: PSN Profiles]