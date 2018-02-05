MLB The Show 18 Will Feature Revamped Gameplay
We’ve now got the first concrete details and gameplay for MLB The Show 18. Sony’s yearly baseball game will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system in place. It all looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations to top it off. To show off these many changes, Sony put out a new trailer for the March 27, 2018 release.
Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):
This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features.
Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer:
- Expansion of Road to the Show
- Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers
- New unique home run celebrations
- Revamped hitting engine with improved physics
- Rewritten player tagging system
- Over 1,000 new gameplay animations
- More legends
Check out the debut MLB The Show 18 gameplay trailer below:
Sony also unveiled several preorder bonuses:
|Retailer
|Pre-order Items
|PS Store
|GameStop / EB Games
|Target (US), Best Buy (US and Canada), Walmart (US)
MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]