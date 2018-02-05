Mark Bowles Takes Over as PlayStation UK Marketing Director

Earlier today, it was announced that Mark Bowles would be taking over as the new marketing director for PlayStation UK, taking over for Rich Keen, who left the company last year to become the COO of Mind Candy.

Bowles is no stranger to the world of PlayStation, as he previously joined the company in 2006 (via GamesIndustry.biz) as European brand manager for Gran Turismo before becoming Senior Brand Manager for PlayStation 3. He also served as the head of product marketing in the build-up to the launch of PlayStation 4, so his background in gaming and in marketing should speak for itself.

After leaving the company in 2013, Bowles returns and will immediately oversee all of PlayStation’s hardware, software, and services offering in the UK. “Mark re-joins the UK team having broadened his experience significantly during his tenure with two of our key partners; The BBC and Dixons Carphone,” said Warwick Light – VP and UK MD – in a statement. “He knows our business well and will be able to hit the ground running, whilst bringing valuable insight and learnings gained from his spell away from PlayStation.”

In a brief statement regarding the move, Bowles seemed happy to announce his return. “I am thrilled to be returning to PlayStation UK and to have the opportunity to re-join this this iconic brand as it builds on the momentum of the last few years. I’m looking forward to working with Warwick and the rest of the team to deliver truly impactful campaigns that really are for the players.”

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]