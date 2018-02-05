The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Trailer Shows off the Games Combat

After dropping a ton of new character trailers the other day, Bandai Namco has released another new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia today, which focuses on the game’s fighting system. With just a few days to go until the game releases, players can get a good look at how they’ll be venturing out and entering into combat with enemies.

In case you missed it, more information about the game was released last month, including more details on the games Adventure Mode and Duel Mode. Adventure Mode allows players to relive the anime with free story updates as the next season airs. Duel Mode, on the other hand, lets players face off in online fights set within locations of the anime. For more information that, and some other game features, check out below:

Adventure mode: Relive the story of the anime with free story updates as the next seasons airs. Roam around the land in Hawk Mama following ‘rumours’ to find out where the other Sins are and do side-quests to increase ‘rumours’ to progress in the main story. Players will also be able to perform the characters special attack called ‘Sin Action’. Duel mode: Duel modes will allow players to face off in traditional versus or participate in challenging online fights set in iconic locations of the anime. Fight 1vs1 or 2vs2 with 20 customisable playable characters with magic crystals. KEY FEATURES ASSEMBLE THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS – The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time ACTION ORIENTED – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series LUSH ENVIRONMENTS – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4 ADVENTUROUS STORYLINE –Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is currently set to launch on February 9, 2018.