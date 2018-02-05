Ubisoft Continues to Tease Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak Event With New Trailer

Last week, Ubisoft revealed the first details of “Operation Chimera” and the “Outbreak Event,” both of which will mark the opening of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year Three. Today, Ubisoft released a new trailer to help build upon the story of the event, with a woman named Ash calling on specialist Operators to come in and help contain the outbreak.

When the Outbreak event goes live on March 6, 2018, players will have to face an infestation of unknown origins that has been attacking a small town in New Mexico. Taking in two new operators – specialists in biohazard situations – they will have to face this major threat in order to save the town of Truth or Consequences.

Players will have to choose their bets team of three to enter the town and neutralize the threats, which range from exploding monstrosities to hulking horrors. Armored monsters will bring the fight close and push players to limits the game has yet to introduce, forcing them to find new ways to defeat an enemy that isn’t afraid to attack you up close.

In Outbreak, the first seasonal event for Rainbow Six Siege, players will choose their best team of three to enter the devastated town of Truth or Consequences and neutralize the threat. From exploding monstrosities to hulking horrors, the Rainbow Six team will face something never-seen before. These armored monsters will bring the fight close and push the destruction engine to new heights. Players will have to find new ways of using their arsenal, against a foe that doesn’t take cover and engages instantly in close combat. “Operation Chimera” will be available on TTS from February 19th and on all platforms on March 6th while “Outbreak” will be playable on PC on the second day of the Operation Chimera TTS, on February 20th. It will then be available on all platforms from March 6th to April 3rd inclusively.

Ubisoft will be releasing more information about the two operators and the Outbreak event update during the Six Invitational finals happening in Montreal on February 17-18, so make sure to stay tuned.